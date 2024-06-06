Brokerages Set Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Target Price at $35.60

Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Sphere Entertainment

Institutional Trading of Sphere Entertainment

In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $618,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $59,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SPHR opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69. Sphere Entertainment has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.65 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

