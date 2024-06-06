Brokerages Set Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Target Price at $10.50

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTBK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $485.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,309,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after buying an additional 123,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,363,000 after acquiring an additional 202,504 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 953,372 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 683,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 51,515 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 562,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

