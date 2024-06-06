Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,341.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,413.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,334.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,226.31. The company has a market cap of $654.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom has a one year low of $776.38 and a one year high of $1,445.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

