Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.5 million-$141.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.8 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.100–0.060 EPS.
Braze Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.78. 2,209,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,635. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.06. Braze has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $61.53.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $174,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,334,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $174,817.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,334,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Braze
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
