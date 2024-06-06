Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.10)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $577-581 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.07 million. Braze also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.04)-$(0.03) EPS.

Braze Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Braze stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $36.78. 2,176,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.06. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRZE. UBS Group raised Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $114,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,605.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997 in the last 90 days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

