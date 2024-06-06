Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.10)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $577-581 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.07 million. Braze also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.04)-$(0.03) EPS.
Braze Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Braze stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $36.78. 2,176,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.06. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braze
Insider Activity at Braze
In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $114,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,605.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997 in the last 90 days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Braze
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Braze
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.