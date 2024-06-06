Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.35 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.35 ($0.38). 35,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 55,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.67 ($0.34).

Brand Architekts Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26. The company has a market capitalization of £8.38 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Brand Architekts Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. It offers washing, bathing, skincare, haircare, body care, and gifting products, as well as accessories. The company provides its products under the Skinny Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Fish Soho, MR, The Real Shaving Co, The Solution, Argan+, Senspa, Charles + Lee, and Root Perfect brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Architekts Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Architekts Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.