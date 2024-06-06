Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) Shares Down 4.5%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $10.38. 181,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 50,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $205.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38.

About Bragg Gaming Group

(Get Free Report)

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.