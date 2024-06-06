Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304,784 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.27% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $210,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.78.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $561,722.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,108.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,919 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.7 %

BAH stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $152.28. 561,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,274. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $102.73 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

