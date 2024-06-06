Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Sells $152,871.76 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard Crowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,274. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.50. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $102.73 and a one year high of $164.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

