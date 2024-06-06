Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $8.75

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 8.75 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Booking has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Booking to earn $210.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $35.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,831.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,634.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,537.46. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,579.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booking will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

