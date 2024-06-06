Bollard Group LLC Sells 31,232 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bollard Group LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,232 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.2% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 12,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 54,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.5% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 320,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.88. 10,246,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,533,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.