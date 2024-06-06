Bollard Group LLC Raises Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $45,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 140,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 57.1% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,084. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

