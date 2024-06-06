Bollard Group LLC Purchases 948 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $58,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $328.29. 2,447,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.74 and a 200-day moving average of $320.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

