Bollard Group LLC Purchases 3,480 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up 0.9% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $24,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $520,814. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $74.44. 1,596,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,257. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $75.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

