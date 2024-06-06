Bollard Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 724.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,939,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.26. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

