Bollard Group LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,076,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,337,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,100,000 after buying an additional 75,749 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RYN. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Stock Performance

RYN stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.60. 376,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,231. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.79%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

