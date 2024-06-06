Bollard Group LLC Grows Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 987,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

