Bollard Group LLC Buys 367 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $41.59. 4,827,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,775,958. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Williams Companies

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.