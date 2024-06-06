Bollard Group LLC Boosts Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC owned 0.19% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.78. 84,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,227. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

