BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) to Issue Dividend of $2.90

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.904 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This is an increase from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.32.
BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance
Shares of BHKLY stock opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10. BOC Hong Kong has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82.
About BOC Hong Kong
