BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $715.38

BNB (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $715.38 or 0.01006825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion and $2.96 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,353,663 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,584,862.52201813. The last known price of BNB is 693.3045295 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2178 active market(s) with $2,971,407,622.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.