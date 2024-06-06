BMO Capital Markets Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to $133.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Dollarama Price Performance
DLMAF stock opened at $93.07 on Monday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $93.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94.
Dollarama Company Profile
