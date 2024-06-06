BMO Capital Markets Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to $133.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollarama Price Performance

DLMAF stock opened at $93.07 on Monday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $93.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

