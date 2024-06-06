BMO Capital Markets Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to $133.00

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2024

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAFFree Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollarama Price Performance

DLMAF stock opened at $93.07 on Monday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $93.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.