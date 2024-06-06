BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHV traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

