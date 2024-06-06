BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:BHV traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $12.08.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
