BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1,829.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,543 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.20% of BlackRock worth $241,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $10.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $778.34. 406,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $782.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $788.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

