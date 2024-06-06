BiVictriX Therapeutics (LON:BVX) Trading 4.5% Higher

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc (LON:BVX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 51,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

BiVictriX Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £9.49 million, a PE ratio of -287.50 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51.

About BiVictriX Therapeutics

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United Kingdom. The company develops Bi-Cygni therapeutics, which are selective for cancer types. Its lead program is BVX001, focuses on acute myeloid leukaemia, as well as develops BVX002 and BVX003 for various blood cancers and solid tumours.

