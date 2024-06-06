BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $27.22 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000917 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001146 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001165 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000117 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $26,845,561.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

