BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Buys $209,999.11 in Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Pamela Joyce Braden purchased 140,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $209,999.11. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,396 shares in the company, valued at $665,130.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

Shares of BBAI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 4,828,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,829,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $334.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BBAI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

