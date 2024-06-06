BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.00 and last traded at C$8.00. 154,380 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 103,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.23.

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.22.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.