Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $67.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBY

Best Buy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $88.94 on Monday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock valued at $170,313,900. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,586,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $179,680,000 after buying an additional 687,556 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 11,586.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,710,000 after buying an additional 680,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 655,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.