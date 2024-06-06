Benjamin C. Singer Sells 2,000 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $135,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,481,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.28. 1,372,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 0.76. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $351,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $990,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 42.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 49,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCOR. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

