Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BHE. Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BHE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 306,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.36. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $263,421.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.