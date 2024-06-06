Belrium Price Tops $2.51 on Exchanges (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Belrium token can currently be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

