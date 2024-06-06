BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $24,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,524,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,527,000 after purchasing an additional 84,750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after buying an additional 1,379,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,794,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 50.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after buying an additional 906,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,232,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,040,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 738,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.