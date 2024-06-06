Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Sells 63 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,785 shares of company stock worth $53,510,873. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,004.49. The stock had a trading volume of 140,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $947.75 and its 200 day moving average is $925.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $1,016.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

