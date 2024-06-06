BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,558 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 400.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,570,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,284,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,736,000 after buying an additional 2,708,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $97,874,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $85,840,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BCE by 20.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,007,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,202,000 after buying an additional 1,893,418 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

BCE Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BCE traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.51. 1,489,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,226. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.86%.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.