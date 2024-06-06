Barclays Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $190.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.21.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $179.45 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $184.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.78 and its 200 day moving average is $156.72. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Owens Corning by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

