Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$129.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$132.78.

TSE:BMO opened at C$118.85 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$133.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$127.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$125.76. The firm has a market cap of C$86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

