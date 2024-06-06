Bank of America Trims GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price to $80.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLB. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.
GitLab Price Performance
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab
In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $3,364,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,411,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $3,364,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 90,365 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2,076.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 63,323 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $13,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
