Bank of America Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $260.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. Berenberg Bank lowered Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $269.05.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $216.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.07. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

