Bank of America Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,311,894 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 617% compared to the average daily volume of 182,909 call options.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.7 %

BAC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.70. 38,578,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,995,750. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $310.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,936,000 after acquiring an additional 36,124,363 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198,846 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bank of America by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

