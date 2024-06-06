Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.63 and last traded at $39.67. Approximately 5,972,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 38,834,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $309.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

