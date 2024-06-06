Bank of America Cuts Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $185.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.87.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $151.65 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $107,215.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,503,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,081 shares of company stock valued at $12,840,253 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

