Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Reduced by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after purchasing an additional 704,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Bank of America by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,031,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 305,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.61. 15,541,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,924,184. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

