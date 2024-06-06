BANCO DO BRASIL/S Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BDORY opened at $5.19 on Thursday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

