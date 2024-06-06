BANCO DO BRASIL/S Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of BDORY opened at $5.19 on Thursday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.
