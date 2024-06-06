Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.42

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 11695227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

BBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $7,075,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 405.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,669,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

