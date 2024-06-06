Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Senior Officer Sells C$19,470.40 in Stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 4,528 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$19,470.40.

Kevin Michael Colbow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Kevin Michael Colbow sold 2,609 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.76, for a total value of C$9,809.84.

On Friday, March 22nd, Kevin Michael Colbow sold 17,873 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total value of C$67,559.94.

TSE:BLDP opened at C$3.94 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.33 and a 52 week high of C$7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.31.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

