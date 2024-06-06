Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Stake Boosted by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after acquiring an additional 998,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72,585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,138,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,248,000 after buying an additional 115,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,372,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ball by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,764,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,620,000 after buying an additional 234,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALL traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.99. 1,533,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BALL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

