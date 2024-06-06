Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Position Reduced by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AXON. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXON stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,285. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.83. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

