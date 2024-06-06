Axie Infinity Price Up 8.6% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $8.62 or 0.00012118 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $89.33 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,177.90 or 1.00022424 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00012613 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00111506 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003990 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,608,344 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,438,497.17698008 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.21711566 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 457 active market(s) with $53,551,266.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

