Axie Infinity Hits 24 Hour Volume of $55.67 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $8.48 or 0.00011981 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $55.67 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010464 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,805.93 or 1.00046158 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001223 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00012443 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00107342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004014 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,623,256 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,609,169.68218142 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.48287722 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 457 active market(s) with $90,623,218.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.